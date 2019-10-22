Delhi Becomes First Asian City To Get Uber's Public Transport Service

Uber will show the best three routes for using a metro or bus in the city. (Representational)

San Francisco-based ride hailing major Uber on Tuesday launched its public transport service in Delhi, the ninth city globally and the first in Asia to have the feature.

With this feature, Uber users in Delhi would be able to use the public transport option that will appear on the app.

Once the users use this option, Uber will show the best three routes for using a metro or bus in the city.

Uber, which has tied up with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the new service, will show end-to-end directions from point A to point B.

"We want to be the operating system of your everyday life," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters in Delhi.

"We want to replace your car with your phone," he said.

