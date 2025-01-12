Advertisement
Congress Promises Rs 8,500 To Unemployed People If Voted To Power In Delhi

Congress on Sunday promised to give Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youths in Delhi for one year if it comes to power in Delhi.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Congress Promises Rs 8,500 To Unemployed People If Voted To Power In Delhi
Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5.
New Delhi:

The Congress on Sunday promised to give Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youths in Delhi for one year if it comes to power in Delhi. The financial assistance will be provided under a scheme called the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' and it is not free, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said at a press conference.

"We will provide financial assistance to youths who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation. They will get money through these companies. This is not a scheme under which one will get money while sitting at home," Pilot said.

"We will try that people are absorbed in those fields where they have received training... so that they can... improve their skill set," he added.

On January 6, Congress announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women if it is voted to power. On January 8, the party announced 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Congress, Yuva Udaan Yojana, Delhi Election 2025
