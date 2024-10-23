Anti-Pollution Plan On, Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

A thick layer of smog enveloped the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) this morning as the air quality index (AQI) continued to be "very poor" despite the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking stage two of the anti-pollution plan GRAP.

As per the real-time data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi at 8 am was recorded at 354, which falls under the "very poor" category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

The air quality remained "very poor" in areas like Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, IGI Airport (T3), Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, RK Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, and Wazirpur.

GRAP Stage 2 In Delhi-NCR

The national capital has been breathing hazardous air quality for the past few days, forcing the authorities to impose stage two of the GRAP or the Graded Response Action Plan on Tuesday.

Under stage two, there will be restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads will also be carried out on a daily basis, and dust control measures will be enforced at construction and demolition sites.

Further, traffic personnel will be deployed at congestion points, vehicle parking fees will be increased to discourage private transport and additional bus and metro services will be started.

People have been advised to use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles. They also have been asked to regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles, and avoid dust-generating construction activities from October to January.

People in Delhi-NCR also have been told to avoid the open burning of solid waste and bio-mass.

These steps are in addition to the GRAP Stage 1 measures, that have been in effect since October 15.

During Stage 1, there is periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, besides dust mitigation at construction sites. There is also a ban on the open burning of waste, the use of coal or firewood in eateries and there is a limited use of diesel generators.

Earlier Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a series of anti-pollution measures, including extra metro trips, deployment of more than 6,000 MCD staff for road dust control and 1,800 more traffic personnel at congestion points.

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the daily average AQI of Delhi is expected to stay in the 'very poor' category in the coming days owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

Stubble burning or farm fires in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, especially during the post-harvest season of October and November, are also often blamed for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi.