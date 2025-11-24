Delhi Air Quality 'Very Poor' At 396, Several Hotspots Breach 400 Mark

A thin layer of pollution was seen over the national Capital, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 396 on Monday, firmly in the 'very poor' category. However, this brought slight respite from the 'very severe' AQI of over 500 in many hotspots that was witnessed across Delhi-NCR on Saturday.

Visibility dropped across several parts of the city as the toxic haze thickened, prompting renewed health warnings from authorities.

Neighbouring NCR cities are also struggling with deteriorating air quality. Faridabad reported an AQI of 358, Gurugram 370, Ghaziabad 355, Greater Noida 342, and Noida 372.

While most Delhi localities are hovering between AQI 300 and 400, several pockets have already breached the 400 mark, slipping into the 'severe' category. Officials say conditions may worsen if wind speeds remain low.

Meteorologists attribute the spike in pollution to a combination of calm winds, low temperatures, and increased moisture, which together trap pollutants close to the surface. The winter inversion effect, where cold air gets trapped under warm air, is preventing the dispersal of particulate matter.

Environmental experts warn that the continued presence of PM2.5 particles, the most harmful pollutant capable of reaching deep into the lungs, is contributing significantly to the health threat. Vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial pollutants, and local biomass burning remain major contributors during this period.

Healthcare professionals advise residents to limit outdoor activities, especially vulnerable groups such as children, senior citizens, asthma patients, and those with heart conditions. Prolonged exposure to current air quality levels can lead to respiratory distress, eye irritation, reduced lung function, and increased risk of cardiac complications.

With AQI inching close to the 'severe' zone, Delhi remains under the watch of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Authorities may impose stricter restrictions if pollution levels continue to rise, including curbs on construction, bans on polluting vehicles, and suspension of certain industrial operations.

Experts say Delhi's recurring winter pollution crisis requires long-term structural solutions that go beyond temporary measures. These include stronger enforcement on vehicle emissions, rapid expansion of public transport, dust control mechanisms at construction sites, and coordinated regional action to curb external pollution sources.

As the capital battles yet another heavy pollution episode, residents are reminded that the coming weeks - typically the worst for air quality, may bring further deterioration unless weather conditions improve and emissions reduce.

Delhi's annual smog problem, now a seasonal public health emergency, continues to underline the urgent need for lasting environmental reforms.

