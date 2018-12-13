Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly, But City Still Gasps For Breath

SAFAR has suggested that people who have sensitive body should avoid all physical activity outdoors.

Delhi's air quality showed marginal improvement on Thursday morning, with the air quality index docking at 285. The minimum temperature hovered at 12-degree Celsius and with a prediction of 20 degree Celsius and partly sunny day.

According to AccuWeather, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of national capital will have improved a by a slight margin -- moving to 'poor' category from 'very poor'.



An Air Quality Index between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The Air Quality Index around Dhirpur has recorded PM 10 levels at 381 and PM 2.5 at 451, while PM 10 levels were 398 and 337 around Pitampura and Lodhi Road, respectively.

SAFAR has suggested that people who have sensitive body should avoid all physical activity outdoors and stay indoors. People suffering from asthma should keep relief medicines handy.

Taking cognizance of the increasing menace of air pollution in the national capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 4 had directed the Arvind Kejriwal led-Delhi government to deposit Rs 25 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for not doing enough to check air pollution in the region.