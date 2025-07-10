Delhi Breathes Easy: 5 Pollution Hotspots Log 'Good' AQI For 1st Time In July

In a big shift for Delhi's air quality this monsoon, five of Delhi's 13 pollution hotspots recorded 'Good' Air Quality Index (AQI) readings on Thursday - a first for the month of July.

According to official Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Vivek Vihar registered an AQI of 35, followed by Dwarka (40), Jahangirpuri (47), Punjabi Bagh (48), and Rohini (50). The citywide average AQI stood at 59, making it the 15th straight day of 'Satisfactory' air.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed it "a historic milestone," attributing the improvement to sustained enforcement, cleaner roads, and public engagement.

"After years of struggling with high pollution, Delhi's air is seeing a meaningful shift. The hotspots have shown what's possible with focused action," Mr Sirsa said.

The air quality update coincided with Van Mahotsav 2025, observed with a mass plantation drive at Shastri Park City Forest. The campaign aligned with the central government's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and the Delhi government's plan to plant 70 lakh trees this year.

"Van Mahotsav has become a citizen-led movement," Mr Sirsa said. "Delhi's people are central to this green push."

According to the government, alongside the plantation drive, the city's pollution control measures and civic clean-up drives are ongoing. Over a 24-hour period between July 9-10, the following were reported:

11,283 MT of municipal waste cleared

2,281 MT of construction debris removed

6,497 km of roads swept

710 km of roads sprinkled with 352 KL of treated water

Legacy waste removal from Delhi's landfill sites also saw major progress:

Bhalaswa: 10,804 MT

Okhla: 6,507 MT

Ghazipur: 9,748 MT

Total cleared in 24 hours: 27,059 MT

Officials say the gains are part of the ongoing Environment Action Plan 2025, which focuses on dust control, mechanised sweeping, enforcement at construction sites, and real-time monitoring.

Delhi's cleaner air is a notable shift - but not a guarantee. While hotspot-level improvements show what's possible with focused action, the real challenge will be sustaining this progress beyond the monsoon.