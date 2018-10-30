'Not Enough': Veerappa Moily On Stubble Burning Ban Over Delhi Pollution

Stubble burning in states of Haryana and Punjab contributes severely to Delhi's air pollution. (File)

Former Union Environment Minister M Veerappa Moily today pitched for constitution of a high-powered committee of experts to suggest a roadmap to deal with the air pollution problem in Delhi. He also suggested that mere ban on stubble burning was not enough to curb air pollution in Delhi.

"Mere banning is not enough, they will have to adopt new technologies to burn it without affecting the environment", Mr Moily told news agency PTI.

"Absolutely bad", Mr Moily added on the stubble burning issue.

Besides, the high-powered panel should comprise representatives -- experts and not bureaucracts -- from the Delhi government, the Centre and the States around the national capital, the senior Congress leader said.

This committee should prepare a roadmap on how to deal with the issue, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.

The Centre and the Delhi government should work hand-in-hand, Mr Moily added.

Delhi's air quality turned severe today morning, witnessing the worst pollution of the season as stubble burning in neighbouring states intensified.

The Centre, Mr Moily said, should take interest in addressing the issue.

"If you allow things to go on like this, without taking care and without taking appropriate steps, this will be the result. This shows negligence both on the part of the State government and the Central government", he alleged.