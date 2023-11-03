'Use Public Transport To Curb Pollution', Urges Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai appealed to the people to use public transport including metro and buses.

As Delhi reels under severe air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the people to use public transport including metro and buses to control pollution due to vehicles.

Gopal Rai said, "I appeal to the people of Delhi to use public transport including metro and buses to control pollution due to vehicles. The decision on the further closure of schools in Delhi will be taken on the basis of air quality on 6th November."

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said that The severity conditions that are in Noida, Gurugram, or Faridabad are higher than in Delhi.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The severity conditions that are in Noida, Gurugram, or Faridabad are higher than in Delhi. It is not good to defame the people of Delhi."

"Delhi is the only state where a diesel generator is banned. In Noida and Gurgaon, most of the electricity comes from generators. Brick kilns are banned in Delhi. There are CNG and electric buses in Delhi. Did Haryana and UP have electric buses? We are doing everything... Punjab's number of stubble burnings is in front of everyone... It has decreased as compared to past years...Does the centre not have any responsibility? " said Bharadwaj.

Meanwhile, as air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR plunged to the 'severe' category on Friday morning, people said they experienced breathing problems and irritation in the eye among others.

There was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations,

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 498 in Mundka followed by 491 at Jahangirpuri.

In the RK Puram area and at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) the AQI was recorded at 486 and 473 respectively.

Moreover, AQI at multiple locations in Noida also plunged to the 'severe' category with Sector 62, Sector 1 and Sector 116 recording 483, 413 and 415 respectively.

