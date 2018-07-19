Delhi Air Hostess Anissia Batra's 2nd Autopsy Report Endorses First: Cops

Delhi Air Hostess Anissia Batra found out about her husband's first marriage shortly before her death

The second autopsy report of Anissia Batra, a flight attendant with a German airline who allegedly committed suicide in Panchsheel Park in Delhi, endorses the first that said she first sustained injuries to her neck, a senior police officer said today.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anissia Batra allegedly jumped off from the terrace of her residence following an argument with her husband Mayank Singhvi on Friday. She had recently found out about her husband's first marriage, which he allegedly didn't tell her about. Theirs was a love marriage. Anissia's family told the police about Mayank allegedly being a man with a violent streak.

In their complaint, Anissia's parents also accused that Mayank and his parents had assaulted her and demanded dowry. The day she allegedly killed herself, she texted a friend about Mayank locking her up in a room.

Mayank has been arrested on charges of dowry death.

The second autopsy was conducted as her family said that the first post-mortem was not videographed.

The officer said the second autopsy confirmed the findings of the first report, which had said that she had first sustained injury to her neck, indicative of the fact that she had jumped herself, and was not pushed.

She had sustained 15 injuries to her body but the neck injury led to instantaneous death, he added.

"The doctors, who had carried out the autopsy, spoke to Anissia's family and explained to them the nature of her injuries to remove their doubts," the officer said, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, Anissia's family's lawyer alleged that the family suspected that Mayank had tampered with evidence since the crime spot was not sealed after the incident.

He had 72 hours before his arrest to tamper with the scene, the lawyer highlighted.

The police said that they have all the exhibits and no need was felt to seal the scene since all the clues had been collected.

