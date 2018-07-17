Air Hostess Was Upset After She Found Husband Was Divorcee: Police Officer

Anissia Batra's family alleged Mayank Singhvi and his family used to harass her for dowry

The air hostess who allegedly killed herself in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park was upset with her husband as she had recently discovered that he was a divorcee, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The police officer said Anissia Batra, who worked with a German airline, came to know a month ago that Mayank Singhvi was a divorcee. They got married on February 23, 2016 and it was a love marriage.

"He had not told her about his first marriage. After she found out about his earlier relationship, she was quite hurt. It is suspected that they must have had arguments over it," the officer said.

Anissia allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on Friday. Her family has alleged that Mayank used to physically abuse her, and his parents would harass her for dowry.

Mayank was arrested on Monday and was produced in a court on Tuesday. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

"We will apply for his custody after recording the statements of witnesses," the officer said.

A family friend of Anissia said the police informed them about Mayank's court hearing half-an-hour before her cremation.

"The cremation was planned for 12 pm today (Tuesday). The police were aware about it. We were told that the hearing would take place at 2 pm but at 11:30 am we were informed that the hearing was re-scheduled for 12 pm. This is unacceptable and inhuman on the part of police," said the friend who asked not to be named.

The police said it was the duty of the investigating officer to inform the complainant's family about the hearing. Anissia's family also accused the police of not arresting Mayank's parents, despite them also being "responsible" for her death.

"Singhvi's family have used influence. We need media support. His parents should also be arrested because they have constantly instigated fights between them," the family friend alleged.

Senior police officer Romil Baaniya said Mayank's parents have been exempted from joining the probe by the court till July 20 on personal grounds. They would be questioned after that, he said.

The officer said Anissia's parents told the magistrate that she had been harassed for dowry.