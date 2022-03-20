Mother, 13-Yr-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Hits Auto In Delhi

The driver of the car, a college student, has been arrested, police said.

A 13-year-old boy and his mother were killed and three others injured after a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in on the Barapullah flyover in southeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The auto-rickshaw driver Wakar Alam (25), a resident Malviya Nagar, and the four passengers – Janak Janadhan Bhatt (45), his wife Geeta Bhatt (38) and two sons Kartik (18) and Karan (13) – residents of Vinod Nagar, were injured.

They were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Karan was declared brought dead while Geeta, who was on ventilator support, died during the course of the treatment. Janak has been discharged from the hospital after the treatment. One of his sons and the auto-rickshaw driver are being treated at the hospital, the police said, adding, they were on their way back home after celebrating Holi at Janak's brother's house.

“After ramming into the auto-rickshaw, the car also hit a taxi. The accused driver soon fled the spot,” a senior police officer said.

The police identified the accused as Mukul Tomar (21), a resident of Noida Sector-78. He was driving rashly from Dwarka here to Noida with his two friends, the officer said.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Later, IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) was added, the police said.

Mahesh, Janak's elder brother, said the latter came over to his home in Malviya Nagar on Thursday to celebrate Holi.

“The family of my brother came to Malviya Nagar for Holi celebration. On Friday, they were heading back home around 8 pm as my elder nephew is a Class-XII student and he had to attend his tuition classes. Generally, they stay at my place during the festival,” Mahesh said.

He said that Janak married Geeta around 22 years ago. She was a house wife and Karan was studying in Class V. Janak hailed from Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand and was living in Delhi for around 20 years.

Geeta's brothers Manish Bhatt and Sunil Bhatt said they received information regarding the incident around 11 pm.

“They (the victim family) left from Malviya Nagar at around 8 pm on Friday. We tried calling them around 9.30 pm but they did not pick their phones. Around 11 pm, my brother-in-law called me and informed about the accident, following which we rushed to the hospital,” Manish said.

“Karan died at the spot and Geeta died in the hospital during the treatment. Doctors declared her dead late night. My brother-in-law got discharged and elder nephew is still in hospital as he has some issues with his spine. We got to know that they all were sitting on the rear seat of the auto-rickshaw and when the accident happened, Karan fell out of the vehicle,” Sunil said. PTI NIT NIT CJ CJ

