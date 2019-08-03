7-Year-Old Rescued From Delhi's Red Light Area After Her Mother Escapes

The brothel owner, a woman, was arrested by police, the Delhi Commission for Women said.

The Delhi Commission for Women and the Delhi Police have rescued a seven-year-old girl from GB Road red light area, the panel said on Friday.

The DCW received a complaint from a woman who said that she belongs to Assam and a month earlier, a man called Deepak brought her along with her husband and their daughter to Delhi on the pretext of providing employment, the panel said.

When they reached the Old Delhi Railway Station, Deepak made them meet a woman.

The woman and Deepak took them to Majnu Ka Tila where he used to live.

The woman told the complainant that she will help her in getting employment in a hotel.

She was made to sign some documents on the pretext of getting her daughter admitted in a school and the accused took away all her documents including PAN Card, Aadhar Card and Bank Passbook.

After couple of days, the woman brought the complainant and her daughter to a GB Road brothel, the panel said.

She told her that her daughter will be kept in a hostel and she will be admitted in a school.

However, her daughter was kept at a home owned by a woman called Mahima. The accused forced the complainant into flesh trade and threatened that they would be killed if she did not oblige, the panel said.

The complainant told the Commission that she was raped for several days.

She managed to run away from GB Road with the help of her husband and they immediately approached the DCW, the panel said.

She informed the Commission that her daughter is in the clutches of traffickers and she does not know about her whereabouts.

The DCW immediately constituted a team and contacted the Delhi Police, the panel added.

Subsequently, the child was rescued and a case was registered.

The brothel owner, a woman, was arrested by police, the panel said.

Police confirmed that they arrested a woman.

