25-Year-Old Delhi's Disc Jockey Arrested For Cheating Man Of Rs 32,000

A 25-year-old Disc Jockey was arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 32,000 by pressuring his daughter to get him money, police said on Thursday.

After befriending the woman on Facebook, the man told her that he would circulate her personal photographs on social media if she failed to pay up, following which she gave her father's card details, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sunny, a resident of Delhi's Nangloi, they said.

The woman's father lodged a complaint where he alleged that he has been cheated of Rs 32,000.

The complainant said although he did not get an OTP on his phone, required during withdrawal, the amount was still deducted from his bank account, a senior police officer said.

"The police arrested Sunny on Thursday. A mobile and a sim card connected to an e-wallet which was used in the crime was recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.

Interrogation revealed that Sunny, a DJ by profession, approached the complainant's daughter on Facebook. He gained her trust and took her photographs, the officer said.

Later, he threatened her that if she did not pay up, he would circulate the images on social media as well as to her relatives, the DCP said.

He took her father's card details from her and transferred the amount in his e-wallet account, DCP Sharma added.

