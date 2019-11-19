2 Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Smuggling Drugs Worth Rs 50 Crore

Police acted on a tip-off and laid the trap for the accused in Rohini (Representational)

Two men were arrested in Delhi's Rohini area today for allegedly smuggling heroin brought from a woman in Manipur to other states, police said, adding that 14 kg of the contraband worth over Rs 50 crore was seized from them.

The accused, Sanjeet Kumar Singh, 34, and Pardeep Kumar Yadav, 24, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in Rohini's Sector-24. They used to bring heroin from a woman in Manipur, the police said.

A total 14 kilogram heroin worth more than Rs 50 crore in the international market was recovered from their possession, they said.

"On Tuesday, police got a tip-off that two persons will come to Rohini with heroin to smuggle it in the national capital," said senior police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

A trap was laid and the accused were arrested at around 7 am, Mr Yadav said.

During search, two parcels, each having seven kilogram of heroin, were recovered from their backpacks, the official said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused used to get heroin from a woman in Manipur. She gets the heroin from Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh, he said.

