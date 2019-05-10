Defamation Case Filed After Manoj Tiwari Says Slapping Of Arvind Kejriwal Staged

The complainant sought prosecution of Manoj Tiwari for alleged criminal conspiracy to defame AAP. (File)

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer has filed a criminal defamation complaint against BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Manoj Tiwari and spokesperson Harish Khurana for allegedly defaming him as one who assaulted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a poll rally.

The complainant has also sought the prosecution of Mr Tiwari and Mr Khurana for alleged criminal conspiracy to defame AAP by terming the incident as "staged" by Mr Kejriwal.

The matter is listed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal for May 13.

In his complaint filed by advocate Mohd Irsad, Sushil Kumar accused Mr Tiwari of making "false" and "frivolous" statements with the intention to "malign the image of the complainant and AAP amongst the electorate of Delhi".

"Accused number 1 (Tiwari) made an oral statement and accused number 2 (Khurana) made a written imputation on his Twitter account concerning the complainant and the AAP intending to harm the reputation of the complainant," the complaint said.

The chief minister was riding in an open jeep when a man wearing a red T-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him before being pulled off the vehicle during a roadshow in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Saturday.

The attacker was arrested and the Delhi Police has filed an FIR under relevant sections.

If convicted, the accused might get a maximum two year jail term.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.