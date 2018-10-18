Decomposed Body Parts, Skull Found In Forest In Delhi

Police are going through profiles of missing people and trying to identify the body. (Representational)

The decomposed lower portion of a girl's body was found in a forest in outer Delhi's Mundka, police said Thursday.

Police suspect that the body was dumped in the jungles adjacent to the peripheral road connecting Mundka and Gurgaon, about 10 to 15 days ago. A skull has also been found, but police said it will be difficult to identify the girl since the upper portion of the body is missing.

Police suspect that animals must have eaten the body.

They are scanning through the profiles of missing people and trying to identify the dead girl, police said.

For more Delhi news, click here.