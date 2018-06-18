Day After He Was Hospitalised, Satyendar Jain's Condition Now "Stable" Satyender Jain was rushed to Delhi's LNJP Hospital after his health deteriorated on Sunday.

Satyendar Jain had gone on strike on Tuesday. New Delhi: The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was hospitalised late last night, is stable, a senior doctor today said.



Mr Jain, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office for nearly a week, was rushed to the LNJP Hospital after his health deteriorated.



His Ketones level in urine was found high yesterday.



"After hospitalisation, his condition is stable," Medical Suprientendent of LNJP, J C Passey, said.



Last night, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed that his colleague has been hospitalised.



"Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health (sic)," he tweeted.



Mr Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Jain and Gopal Rai, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.



Mr Jain had gone on strike on Tuesday, and his sugar level had further dipped on Saturday, even as he asserted that the AAP government will continue to fight for people of the city.



In a tweet, the minister had shared a copy of his health summary, which said, the ketone level in urine had increased to a "large amount".



"My reports. Ketones are increasing and blood sugar is constantly low. Lost 3.7 kg wt in 4 days. We will continue fighting for ppl of Delhi (sic)," he had tweeted.



On Saturday, a team of medical specialists had examined Mr Jain and Mr Sisodia, who is also on indefinite fast at the LG office since Wednesday.



According to the health summary, Mr Jain's weight on June 12 was 82.7 kg while he weighed 79 kg on June 16.



