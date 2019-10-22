Crime Rate In Delhi Highest Among Union Territories: Government Data

Delhi accounted for 4.9 per cent of the total cases reported across the country.

Delhi saw a rise of over 11 per cent in cases of crime in 2017 as compared to 2016, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Monday showed.

The national capital recorded the highest crime rate among the Union territories in 2017, accounting for 4.9 per cent of the total cases reported in the country, it said.

The annual crime data for 2017 was released after a delay of over a year.

States such as Gujarat (6.7), Kerala (13.1), Madhya Pradesh (7.6), Maharashtra (9.3), Tamil Nadu (8.4) and Uttar Pradesh (12) accounted for more cases than Delhi, it stated.

The over two lakh cases lodged in the national capital in 2017 accounted for 4.9 per cent of the total cases reported across the country.

Of the total of 2,44,714 cases, 2,32,066 were lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 12,648 under the Special and Local Laws (SLL), the data stated.

The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data, as defined by the IPC and special and local laws of the country.

A total of 3,147 cases of robbery, 9,828 cases of burglary and 2,976 cheating cases were reported in 2017, the data stated.

