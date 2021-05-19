Delhi Man Arrested For Selling Oxygen Concentrators Meant For The Needy

Police said they seized six oxygen concentrators and as many stabilisers from him (Representational)

A 47-year-old businessman was arrested here for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators, originally meant for distribution among the needy, for Rs 1 lakh each, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Harminder Singh of Tilak Nagar, was arrested near Hotel Radisson, Paschim Vihar, in outer Delhi on Tuesday, they said.

Six oxygen concentrators and as many stabilisers were seized from him, the police added.

Based on information received, a trap was laid near the hotel to nab Harminder Singh on Tuesday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

"As Harminder Singh arrived at the spot, Head Constable Om Prakash approached his vehicle posing as a customer and struck a deal for supply of an oxygen concentrator for Rs 1,00,000 and paid a token amount to him," he said.

Six oxygen concentrators made in China, along with six voltage stabilisers, were found in his car, the DCP said.

A case was registered and Harminder Singh arrested, he added.

During interrogation, Singh said he had friends in China who sent 22 oxygen concentrators to him to distribute to people in need, the DCP said.

"He distributed 16 oxygen concentrators to various organisations, but to make up for losses incurred in his own business, he planned to sell the remaining six at Rs 1 lakh each," the officer said.

Singh's contacts told police that they had sent the oxygen concentrators to help the needy, he added.

