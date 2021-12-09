Couple Killed, 6-Year-Old Daughter Injured After Truck Overturns On Car In Delhi

The driver of the dumper truck ran away from the spot after the accident. (Representational)

A man and his wife were killed, while their minor daughter was injured after a dumper truck carrying sand overturned on their car in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Delhi's Ring Road around midnight.

After receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and found that three people were stuck in the car.

A fire brigade team was called, but the heavy dumper truck couldn't be removed. Thereafter, a hydraulic crane was ordered to rescue the injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

Manish Sharma and his wife Shipra were taken to AIIMS hospital, where they succumbed to injuries. Their six-year-old daughter was rescued safely, the DCP said.

The driver of the dumper truck ran away from the spot after the accident. A case was registered and a police team was sent to arrest the accused, Mr Sharma said.



