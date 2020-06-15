Proposal To Increase Beds In Delhi Hospitals Discussed At All-Party Meet: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh Delhi will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20.(Representational)

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said that a proposal regarding increasing the number of beds in Delhi, and Central government hospitals was discussed in the all-party meeting held to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"A proposal to increase 1,900 beds in state government and 2,000 beds in Central government hospitals was received. 1,178 beds will be increased in private hospitals and 8,000 thousand beds will be increased through 500 (train) coaches and then further 8,000 in the coming days, bringing the total number to 16,000," Mr Singh told reporters.

The Rajya Sabha MP from AAP further said that talks regarding ''appointment of IAS officers to monitor Central, state and private hospitals'' were also held in the all-party meeting.

He confirmed that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20.

Representatives from BJP, Congress, AAP, among other parties and senior officials took part in the meeting held at the MHA today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called the meeting after chairing one along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present.

