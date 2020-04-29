High Court Asks Official To Probe Lockdown Violation In Delhi Locality

Delhi High Court has asked a nodal officer to keep a check on violation of lockdown in area.

The Delhi High Court has asked a nodal officer to keep a check on violation of lockdown guidelines and social distancing norms by the residents of Commonwealth Games Village (CWGV) near Akshardham Temple and report it to the authorities concerned.

The High Court had last year appointed a retired district judge as the nodal officer who was permitted to act to the limited extent of making payment of essential service charges related to the CWGV.

The court was hearing a fresh application by one of the residents alleging violation of lockdown and social distancing norms by the residents of the locality. It was filed in a pending petition relating to Resident Welfare Association elections.

"The nodal officer to act with the aid and assistance of the Facility Management Service Agency and CWGVAOA (CWG Village Apartment Owners' Association) staff to keep a check on any violations, within the village, of the guidelines issued by the Government of India as well as the Government of the NCT of Delhi and to report the matter to the concerned local authority, wherever such action is deemed appropriate," Justice Yogesh Khanna said and asked the nodal officer to file a report within four weeks.

While the order was passed on April 27, it was uploaded on the court's website on Wednesday.

The application, filed through advocate Joby P Varghese on behalf of one of the CWG village residents, alleged that there was repeated violation of national lockdown directives by the residents who are regularly going out for walk in the adjacent DDA park, not maintaining social distancing and also not wearing the mandatory marks.