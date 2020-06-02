Delhi Government Receives 4.5 Lakh Suggestions On Opening Borders: Official

Arvind Kejriwal Had sought "guidance" from Delhiites on reopening of borders. (Representational)

The Delhi government has received around 4.5 lakh suggestions from people in the last 24 hours on the reopening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, an official said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had announced sealing of Delhi's borders for a week amid the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital and sought suggestions from Delhiites by Friday to reopen the same.

"In the last 24 hours, the government has received around 4.5 lakh suggestions," the official said.

He said all the suggestions will be analysed and a final decision on the matter will be taken later this week.

Seeking "guidance" from Delhiites on the reopening of borders, the chief minister had asked them to send their suggestions on WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com or by dialing 1031 by 5 pm on Friday.

"For now, we are sealing Delhi's borders for a week. We will take a concrete decision after one week once we have taken into consideration the suggestions of everyone, including experts," Mr Kejriwal had said.

He had also expressed apprehensions that people from other states would come to Delhi to avail "best health services" amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis once borders were reopened and that would lead to a shortage of beds for those living in the national capital.