Delhi Food Delivery Agent's 16 'High-Risk Contacts' Test COVID-19 Negative

72 families who came in contact with the food delivery agent have been quarantined (Representational)

Sixteen "high-risk contacts" of a food delivery agent, who was infected with COVID-19 last week, have tested negative for coronavirus in south Delhi, an official said today.

The 19-year-old food delivery agent had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 14, prompting authorities to put 72 families he delivered pizza under home quarantine.

"All 16 high-risk contacts of pizza delivery boy have tested negative. They are colleagues of the pizza delivery agent who was infected with coronavirus recently," south Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra said.

Mr Mishra said the district administration has not conducted COVID-19 test on members of 72 families as they have not shown any symptoms of the infection so far.

The delivery agent was feeling unwell for some time and had a persistent cough since the third week of March. Later, he approached a hospital where he tested positive for coronavirus.