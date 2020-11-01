Delhi Reports Over 5,000 Covid Cases For 5th Day

Coronavirus: Delhi had recorded its highest daily cases on Friday at 5,891 (File)

Delhi recorded 5,664 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours till Sunday night, according to government data. This was the fifth consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 5,000 cases. Delhi had recorded its highest daily cases on Friday at 5,891. Total cases are now at 3,92,370.

Some 6,562 have died of COVID-19 in Delhi and 3,51,635 have recovered. The death rate is 1.7 per cent and recovery rate is 89.5 per cent.

The city's daily positivity rate is 12.7 per cent while the national daily positivity rate is 4.3 per cent.

According to a government official, saturation testing at workplaces has been carried out and a total of 5,823 tests have been conducted at 51 workplaces, news agency PTI reported.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said an intensive drive in marketplaces to check violations of COVID-appropriate behaviour would be carried out.

He said the recommendations of NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul for tracking any group activity by positive cases as well as quarantining the contacts will be ensured.

Of the 15,775 hospital beds in the city, 9,314 are unoccupied, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city is 3,359.

The coronavirus has killed 1,196,109 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by news agency AFP on Sunday.

Some 46,099,440 cases of coronavirus have been registered worldwide, of which 30,660,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

