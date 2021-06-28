Delhi Logs 59 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Daily Rise This Year

Coronavirus: Delhi conducted 58,895 tests in the past 24 hours. (File)

The national capital reported 59 cases of COVID-19, the lowest this year so far, and two deaths on Monday, according to data shared by the health department.

The case positivity rate has dipped to 0.10 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 89 cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, and 4 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 14,33,993. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered so far and the death count stands at 24,967.

