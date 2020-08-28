Delhi Reports 1,840 New COVID-19 Cases

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 1,67,604 (Representational)

A total of 22 deaths and 1,840 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 13,208, according to a health bulletin from the Delhi government.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the national capital now stands at 1,67,604, including 1,50,027 recoveries.

So far, 4,369 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

As per the bulletin, a total of 7,042 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,018 Rapid antigen tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total number of tests conducted to 12,03,722.

Delhi has currently witnessed 79,143 tests per million people.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that coronavirus testing in the national capital will be doubled from around 20,000 tests daily to 40,000 while highlighting that there has been a marginal increase in the COVID-19 cases during the last few days.

"There has been a marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. We cannot let the condition to become worse. After August 17, daily cases are around 1,200-1,500. 1,693 new cases have been reported. Recovery rate is more than 90 per cent in the national capital. The rate of deaths due to coronavirus is declining. In August, the death rate was 1.4 per cent," Mr Kejriwal said during a press conference.