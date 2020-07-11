Delhi Records 1,781 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Tally At 1,10,921

Thirty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On June 23, Delhi had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.(Representational)

New Delhi:

Delhi recorded 1,781 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.1 lakh, while the death count from the disease climbed to 3,334, authorities said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,300 on Friday.

The bulletin on Saturday said the death count from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,334, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,10,921.

