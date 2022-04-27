Delhi Records 1,204 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,77,091.

Delhi reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

This was the fifth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in a single day.

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,77,091 and the death toll at 26,169, the bulletin stated.

A total of 25,963 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Monday, it said.

The national capital had on Monday reported 1,011 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 percent.

Delhi on Sunday saw 1,083 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.48 percent, while one person died due to the disease.

The city had reported 1,094 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 percent and two deaths.

Delhi had logged 1,042 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 percent and two fatalities on Friday. On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.71 percent and one death. With the national capital witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days, the number of active cases has now increased to 4,508 from 601 on April 11, according to health department data.

However, the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the bulletin stated.

Currently, 114 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 3,190 are recuperating in home isolation, it said.

Of the 9,378 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 130 (1.39 percent) are occupied, the data showed.

In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government had on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places. The fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said.

The government had lifted the fine for not wearing masks on April 12 because of a decline in daily cases.

The decision to bring back the mask mandate and the fine came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises COVID-19 management policies for the national capital.

The city health department said that from Thursday, Delhi has started providing free precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines to beneficiaries in the 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres. PTI SLB TDS TDS

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)