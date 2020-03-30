Coronavirus: Delhi Lt Governor Orders Action Against Top Officials For Violating Lockdown

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today gave directions for strict action against district magistrates (DM) and deputy commissioners of police (DCP) for any violation of the ongoing 21-day lockdown in their respective areas, officials said.
The lieutenant governor also directed DMs and DCPs that anyone found roaming without e-pass or valid reason during the lockdown, imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, would be sent to district shelters set up by the administration.
The directions were issued at a high-level meeting which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, DMs and DCPs via video-conferencing.
So far, 72 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi.
According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India today, while the death count rose to 29.