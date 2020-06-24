Hospital Guard Allegedly Beaten Up By Neighbour For 'Spreading COVID-19': Cops

The allegations made by the victim are being verified: Police

A security guard of the Delhi government-run GTB hospital was injured when his neighbour allegedly beat him up after accusing him of spreading the coronavirus, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Harsh Vihar. He works as a security guard at the GTB Hospital, they said.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area on June 19, when Kumar and his neighbour, Vikas Gautam, were at the terrace of their apartment. An argument broke out between them after Gautam accused Kumar of "spreading the coronavirus because he was working at a hospital", a senior police officer said.

Following the argument, Gautam allegedly beat up the guard, who was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

On the complaint of the guard, senior police officer Ved Prakash Surya said a case was registered and the accused was arrested.

The allegations made by the victim are being verified, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi.