Delhi Issues Orders For Smooth Functioning Of Economic Activities Permitted Amid Lockdown

The Delhi government on Friday issued orders directing all the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure smooth running of all economic activities permitted during the lockdown.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued the order in view of complaints that some government agencies and resident welfare associations were obstructing the Delhi government orders.

The issue was raised by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a note to Mr Dev on Wednesday.

The government received complaints regarding not allowing opening of private offices in district centres like Nehru Place, offices of CAs and lawyers, additional restrictions of DMs and DCPs on opening of units in industrial areas, and RWAs prescribing their own rules regarding entry of maids, plumbers and other such self employed service providers, Mr Sisodia had said.

"These instances are absolutely unacceptable," he had said in the note to the Chief Secretary.

The order issued by the Chief Secretary directed the DMs and DCPs to ensure implementation of all the orders and directions of Union Home ministry and Delhi government.

The DMs and DCPs were further directed to facilitate the commencement of permissible economic activities and sensitisation of the field functionaries.