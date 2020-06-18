Delhi Government Announces New Price For COVID-19 Test

The Delhi government has decided to cap the rate of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400. The new price cap for the tests -- which till now was Rs 4,500 -- was announced following directives by Home Minister Amit Shah to "provide relief to the common man".

"Delhi government decided to cap the rates for Covid RT-PCR test @ Rs 2400/- inclusive of all charges," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted today.

Delhi was earlier following the Rs 4,500 per test cap ordered by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the government's nodal body in this health crisis.

The national capital has also begun testing through Rapid Antigen method in containment zones and hospitals for faster diagnosis and effective prevention. The results of these tests is available between 15-30 minutes.

"We collect sample through nostril. We then insert the sample in a tube and rotate it so that the material comes into the liquid. Three drops from the tube are then put on the plate. Within 15 minutes we get to an idea whether the person has the virus," Chief Medical Officer Anjana Kaushal said, detailing the process involved in Rapid Antigen method.

Today, Rapid Antigen testing detection centers are operational in Delhi. Some glimpse of these centers in District South West. pic.twitter.com/CdamXh4ndU — DM/DC, South West Delhi (@DMSouthWest1) June 18, 2020

The ramp up testing comes at a time when the daily growth in cases detected has averaged 1,490 between June 1 and June 16.

The move to make coronavirus tests cheaper and, thereby more accessible, comes as part of a concerted push by the centre and Delhi government to increase testing to quickly identify and isolate COVID-19 cases and contain the worrying spike in infections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made that point yesterday before his video conference with chief ministers from some of the states worst affected by the novel coronavirus.

Delhi recorded 2,414 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city over the 47,000-mark, while the number of deaths from the disease climbed to 1,904, according to a health bulletin released on Wednesday night.

Last week the Delhi government, which is scrambling to find beds for coronavirus patients, warned that there could be 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July - something it is not prepared to deal with. Hospitals will need at least 80,000 more beds, the government cautioned.