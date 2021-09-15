Delhi's Latest Guidelines Amid Covid: See What's Allowed

Coronavirus: On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases, according to the health bulletin.

Marriage parties with only 100 people, theatres at 50 per cent capacity are allowed in Delhi but no social, political and cultural congregations will be permitted, according to the latest guidelines by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Delhi was placed under a complete lockdown between April 19 and May 30 with the aim to curb the spread of the infection amid a deadly second wave. As the infection rate continues to decline, the national capital has been opening up in a phased manner.

The city has seen no Covid death for seven straight days.

Delhi Metro will continue to operate at 100 per cent capacity, however, no standing passenger will be allowed. Similarly, transportation in buses shall also continue at 100 per cent capacity, the order added.

Schools for students up to Class 8th in Delhi will remain closed till September 30, the government said in an order today. Schools for students from Class 9th and above will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity.

Not more than 50 per cent gathering will be allowed at auditoriums and assembly halls of the school or educational institutions, the order said.

Restaurants and bars have already been allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Religious places will be permitted to open but with no visitors.

All weekly markets will be allowed to be open, the notification issued by the government said.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure of the government and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order stated.