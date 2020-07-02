Delhi's Commonwealth Games Stadium Turned To Covid Centre With 600 Beds

A total of 80 doctors and 150 nurses will be looking after the patients.

A COVID-19 care centre with 600 beds has been set up at the Commonwealth Games stadium in Delhi amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The nation capital has logged more than 87,000 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, the highest in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited the centre. "This centre will have 600 beds out of which 200 have been fully prepared already. The centre will be operational in a few days. We have also made arrangements here for the healthcare workers who may need accommodation," the Chief Minister said.

A total of 80 doctors and 150 nurses will be looking after the patients.

Those patients who need intensive care will not be brought here and will be treated only in the hospitals. However, in case any patient at the centre develops severe symptoms, oxygen facilities and ambulances have been arranged for such situations.

There are separate male and female wards and both will have 300 beds each.

'Doctors For You', an NGO comprising doctors from across the country, will operate the centre in collaboration with Delhi government.

Dr Rajat Jain, President of 'Doctors for You' told NDTV, "Each bed will have a bell attached to it. The patient can ring it in case of any need and medical teams will immediately cater to the needs.

Security cameras have been installed. For patients who face low oxygen level, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders will be arranged, he said.

In case patients develop severe symptoms ambulances have been arranged and patients will be taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital.

Delhi government is also in the process of turning 40 hotels and 80 banquet halls into Covid Care Centres for addition of around 15,000 Covid beds.



