Delhi School Student, Teacher Test Positive, Classmates Sent Home

A student and a teacher at a school in Delhi have tested positive for Covid, following which all classmates of the affected student have been sent home.

The fresh infections in the privately-run school in the national capital have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases.

The worrying news also comes a day after Delhi recorded 299 new Covid cases -- a rise of nearly 50 per cent from the previous day's case count of 202. The national capital's total caseload has now increased to 18,66,881.

Atishi, MLA and a senior leader of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, said, "There are reports of a child and a teacher testing positive for Covid. Other students of the class have been sent home. We are closely tracking the situation."