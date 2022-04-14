Delhi School Student, Teacher Test Positive, Classmates Sent Home

The fresh infections have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases.

Delhi School Student, Teacher Test Positive, Classmates Sent Home

A student and a teacher at a school in Delhi have tested positive for Covid. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A student and a teacher at a school in Delhi have tested positive for Covid, following which all classmates of the affected student have been sent home.

The fresh infections in the privately-run school in the national capital have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases.

The worrying news also comes a day after Delhi recorded 299 new Covid cases -- a rise of nearly 50 per cent from the previous day's case count of 202. The national capital's total caseload has now increased to 18,66,881.

Atishi, MLA and a senior leader of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, said, "There are reports of a child and a teacher testing positive for Covid. Other students of the class have been sent home. We are closely tracking the situation."

Also Read

.