Arvind Kejirwal Likely To Meet Amit Shah Amid Covid Surge In Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal has said the Covid situation in Delhi will be soo brought under control.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Home Minister Amit Shah this week amid rise in coronavirus cases, sources have said. The Chief Minister is likely to discuss the need for more ICU beds at hospitals.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal have met at least twice in the last few months to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

The national capital, which has logged over 4.82 lakh cases so far, has hit the third Covid-19 wave, the AAP government had said earlier this month. The city registered over 7,300 new cases yesterday and 96 deaths linked to Covid. The national capital has about 44,456 active cases while 7,519 deaths have been reported so far.

Amid the city's third wave of infections, many hospitals have reportedly run out of intensive care beds and even normal COVID-19 beds are getting occupied fast.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation is likely to come under control in about 7-10 days. "The biggest reason for the spike in cases is pollution. Delhi had contained rising cases but after pollution increased, the number of cases also shot up," he said.

"For the past 10-12 years, due to stubble burning, pollution increases in entire north India...Media shows situation in Delhi but the biggest problem is faced by farmers," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Yesterday, pollution levels shot up in the national capital and nearby areas amid Diwali celebrations. Many defied the ban on firecrackers, which was put in place by the green court NGT earlier this month till November 30.

India has so far reported around 88 lakh coronavirus infections - the world's second highest after the United States, which has logged over 1.08 crore infections. But overall, it has been adding fewer cases daily since a mid-September peak, and its fatality figure of 92 per million people is well below the world's tally of 160 and the United States' 711, according to news agency Reuters.