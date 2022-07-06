Cops Scan 100 Hours Of CCTV Footage To Catch Man Accused Of Sexual Assault At Metro Station

More than 100 hours of CCTV footage was scanned by the Delhi Police to catch the accused.

The Delhi Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a woman at a Delhi Metro station, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on June 2 at Delhi Metro's Jor Bagh station on the Yellow Line.

The accused has been identified as Manav Aggarwal, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, the police said. "The accused fled to Nepal on June 4 after he came to know about the incident through media. He also applied for an anticipatory bail during that period," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh.

The police also released a CCTV footage from one of the Delhi metro stations, in which Aggarwal is seen exiting the premises. The police said that more than 100 cops were pressed into service to scan the CCTV footage from nearly 200 Delhi metro stations.

Ten metro inspectors were also added to the team, who helped in the scanning more than 100 hours of CCTV footage, they added. The accused was arrested from Saket area in south Delhi, the police said.

In a series of tweets on June 2, the woman had claimed that she was travelling in a Delhi Metro train on the Yellow Line when a man approached her and sought her help in locating an address.

After helping him, she got off the train and sat on a platform to book a cab. The accused approached her again and asked about the address one more time, she said in her tweet.

This is the time when the alleged sexual assault took place, according to the woman's tweet. The woman had also claimed that the 'policeman' standing on the platform did not help.