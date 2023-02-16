Cop Removed From Field Duty For Not Helping Man Killed In Delhi Road Rage

Further action will be taken as per the report of the inquiry. (File)

A Delhi Police sub-inspector was withdrawn from field duty over allegations that he did not help a man involved in a road accident in Nangloi, which eventually escalated and led to the fatal stabbing of his brother.

Sub-Inspector Mukesh Malik, posted at the Nangloi police station, has been sent to the district lines pending an inquiry, officials said today.

A senior police officer said the inquiry is being conducted by the additional deputy commissioner of police of the district.

Malik was attached with the district lines on Wednesday in order to keep him away during the inquiry, the officer said.

Further action will be taken as per the report of the inquiry, he added.

According to police, Sahil Malik's elder brother Vishal Malik was returning from his gym when he had an argument with an RTV driver after his bike allegedly brushed past the latter's mini bus.

The argument escalated further at the bus parking near Nangloi metro station where Vishal's bike was damaged by the RTV staff. However, Vishal managed to escape and reached the nearest police station after narrating the incident to his family members over phone, the latter claimed.

Vishal claimed that the policeman asked them to bring the bike.

Sahil also got to know about the incident and reached the police station. He went back to the spot where the bike was lying in a damaged state and was assaulted and stabbed.

During the investigation, three people -- Sunny Kashyap (23), Sumit (21) and Ram Prakash (36) -- were arrested. The identification of the other accused persons is being conducted, the officer said.

Sahil's relative Isaab Khan had alleged that had a policeman accompanied Sahil, he would have not been attacked by the accused. Sahil had a very painful death and police are responsible for this, he alleged.

