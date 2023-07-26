Conjunctivitis Cases Spike In Delhi-NCR, 100 Cases In AIIMS Daily

Doctors said general hygiene should be followed to prevent conjunctivitis

Amid heavy rainfall in Delhi and nearby areas over the past few weeks, multiple cases of conjunctivitis are being reported in the National Capital Region.

According to Dr JS Titiyal, chief of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, the national capital is reporting 100 such cases per day.

"We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by virus," Dr Titiyal said.

The conjunctivitis cases are reported each year during monsoon season, "Red eye returns with monsoon, itching, redness, watering and sometimes discharge," Dr Harsh Kumar, opthalmologist, Centre for Sight, said.

A private eye care hospital in Delhi has reported 1,032 cases of conjunctivitis from NCR and 1,521 cases pan India.

"These figures represent a significant increase compared to the same period in the previous year, when we reported 646 cases in Delhi NCR and 1,202 cases nationwide. The surge in numbers necessitates heightened awareness and swift action to control the spread of this eye condition effectively," Dr. Samir Sud, director and co-founder of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, said.

Informing about the precautions, Dr Titiyal said general hygiene measures should be followed by regular handwash after coming from outside.

"General hygiene measures should be followed. You should wash your hands whenever coming from outside. Try to avoid closed contact with anyone in your family who has eye flu," he said.

"If you have conjunctivitis, use dark goggles, avoid swimming, avoid close contact with others, do not touch your eyes, children may avoid going to school for few days to avoid spread to other students, "he said.

Dr Harsh also shared some precautionary measures. "Avoid crowded places and avoid touching common objects like railings or handles. Use only antibiotic eye drops," he said.

"In order to reduce the risk of transmitting conjunctivitis, it is essential to maintain strict hygiene practices. Thoroughly washing hands, avoiding touching the eyes, and refraining from sharing personal items like towels or eye makeup can contribute to preventing the infection's transmission," Dr Samir Sud said.