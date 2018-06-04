Complaint Against Manish Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav In 2014 Protest Case Party members and AAP supporters had gathered outside Tihar jail after a Delhi court had sent Arvind Kejriwal to two-day judicial custody in May 2014.

Share EMAIL PRINT A complaint against the two has been filed in connection with a 2014 protest case. (File) New Delhi: Delhi Police has today, filed a complaint in a court against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav in a 2014 protest case.



The final report filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal accused 59 persons, including some AAP lawmakers and workers, of joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing that it has been commanded to disperse and disobedience to the order duly promulgated by a public servant.



The court has posted the consideration of the matter on July 5.



The matter relates to the protest staged by the accused after AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was taken into judicial custody, when he refused to furnish a bail bond in a defamation case filed by Nitin Gadkari.



A Delhi court had sent Mr Kejriwal to two-day judicial custody in May 2014 after he refused to furnish the bail amount of Rs 10,000.



With their leader in Tihar, party members and AAP supporters gathered outside the high-security jail to protest against the arrest and clashed with the police .





