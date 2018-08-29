Heavy Rain Pounds Several Parts Of Delhi

Delhi | | Updated: August 29, 2018 21:37 IST
Heavy Rain is expected in Delhi tomorrow, says Met Office. (File)

New Delhi: 

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital today, causing traffic snarls in a few areas.

"The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal while the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year," a Met Department official said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 94 and 75 per cent.

The Palam observatory received 17.7 mm rainfall while the Safdarjung observatory recorded 1.4 mm rainfall. Lodhi road recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall and the Aya Nagar observatory registered 0.4 mm of rainfall.

The weatherman has predicted heavy rains tomorrow towards the evening while the morning is expected to be generally cloudy.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal while the minimum temperature was registered at 26 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

