'Come To Work On Time Or Face Action': Delhi Department Warns Officials

Some officials have said they were reporting late to work due to Covid restrictions on public transport.

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) Department has warned its officials of strict action after some of them said they were reporting late to work due to Covid restrictions on public transport systems.

Last month, the department had issued show-cause notices to 49 officials for coming late to work.

In a memorandum, the WCD Department said it did not find the justification given by the officials satisfactory since everyone is aware of the restrictions imposed by the government on public transport systems.

"...and the officials should have started early for office to ensure their attendance as per official timings," it said.

The department directed the officials to ensure that they maintain strict punctuality with respect to the official timings and said suitable action will be taken under the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules against any official repeatedly reporting late to work.

The memorandum was issued to 33 officials including assistant directors, welfare officers and consultants etc.