Cold Day In Delhi, Minimum Temperature Falls 6 Degrees Below Normal

Central Pollution Control Board said the overall Air Quality Index in the city was 170. (File)

It was a cold day in the national on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 6.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest recorded during the last week of February in five years.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, a Meteorological Department official said.

The humidity level oscillated between 97 and 49 per cent.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for Friday morning.

"There will be shallow to moderate fog in the morning. Mainly clear skies may turn partly overcast towards afternoon and evening. Cold wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated pockets," the weatherman said.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 23 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius respectively," he said.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was pegged at 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 170.