Clear Sky Likely In Delhi Tomorrow: Weather Department

The relative humidity was 61 per cent at 5.30 pm. (File)

The national capital recorded the maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies on Tuesday as minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 16 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city woke up to clear skies on Monday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had recorded 28 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was 61 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The city on Sunday had recorded minimum and maximum temperatures of 19 and 31.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday evening.

On Monday, the air quality index was recorded in the satisfactory category at 72, real-time data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) app showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.