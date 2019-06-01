Clean Water From Taps - Arvind Kejriwal's Promise To Residents Of Delhi's Deoli

"Very soon you will get clean drinking water in your taps," promised Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised people in Deoli Assembly constituency that they will start getting water from taps within four months.

"Very soon you will get clean drinking water in your taps. Orders have been passed to lay water pipeline in the area. The work of laying the pipeline will start in two months. It will be completed in four months' time," Chief Minister told people during his "padyatra" or foot march to the people living in the constituency.

"Once the pipeline is done, you will start getting water from Sonia Vihar," he added.

Mr Kejriwal instructed the officials to register FIR against "tanker mafia" and send them to jail. Several officials from Delhi Jal Board also accompanied hm.

"I have got to know that there is a water crisis in the area. I have heard that people here pay for private tankers and even tankers of Delhi Jal Board (DJB). I have instructed DJB officials that from now onward, you will not have to pay for tankers and you will get as many tankers as you want," he told the people living in Deoli.