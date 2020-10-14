Class 12 Student Arrested In Accident That Left 2 Delhi Sisters Dead

The accident took place on Monday night near Gurdwara Nanak Piao on GT Road. (Representational)

A Class 12 student was apprehended on Wednesday in connection with a road accident in Northwest Delhi's Model Town in which two minor sisters were killed while their brother and a 55-year-old man sustained injuries, police said.

The 17-year-old boy, studying at a private school, was apprehended from his residence at DTC Colony in Model Town, they said, adding his father is in the hardware business.

On the boy's instance, the offending vehicle was recovered from a mechanic shop where his family had given it for repair work, police said, adding the vehicle was registered in the name of his uncle, who is based in Haryana.

According to police, Jaspal Singh, his wife, three children -- two daughters and a son -- and friend Milap Singh were travelling in a car to visit an acquaintance. On the way, they stopped at a CNG station opposite the gurdwara.

Milap Singh got out of the vehicle and was about to cross GT Road along with Jaspal Singh's three children when a car hit them, police said, adding they were rushed to different hospitals.

During treatment, one of the girls who was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, died, they said, adding she was aged seven.

Her four-year-old sister, admitted to the Safdarjung hospital, also succumbed to injuries, a senior police officer said.

Their six-year-old brother and Milap Singh are undergoing treatment, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, "During the investigation, records of road transport authorities of both Haryana and Chandigarh were checked and the registration number of the offending vehicle was confirmed and it was ascertained that the car involved in the accident was a white-coloured Honda City."

Since the first ownership, the vehicle has been further sold to three different persons. On contacting the third owner, who was based in Haryana, he told police that the vehicle was registered in his name but it was being presently used by his relatives in Delhi, the officer said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, police said.