Christmas 2018: Traffic is expected to remain heavy at central Delhi areas of Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place), Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and Church Road, the advisory stated.

Delhi | | Updated: December 24, 2018 12:02 IST
Heavy Traffic Expected In Central Delhi On Christmas, Says Police

Delhi police expect heavy traffic movement to start from today evening through Tuesday (AFP)


New Delhi: 

Ahead of Christmas on Tuesday, Delhi Police have warned of heavy traffic in parts of central Delhi, which has some of the most prominent churches.

Heavy congregation of devotees will be expected at Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, the Free Church at Sansad Marg and The Cathedral Church of the Redemption on Church Road for prayers in central Delhi.

The police expect heavy traffic movement to start from today evening through Tuesday.

Traffic is expected to remain heavy at Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place), Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and Church Road, the advisory stated.

However, all roads leading towards New Delhi Railway Station and adjoining area will remain open for general public, police said.

