Chirag Delhi Flyover To Be Closed For Repair Work From March 12

The Chirag Delhi flyover will be shut for 50 days from March 12. (Representational)

The police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in view of closure of carriageways of Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road for 50 days from March 12 owing to repair work being undertaken by the Public Works Department.

The repair work of each carriageway will take 25 days and it will be closed for the traffic while the other carriageway will remain operational, police said.

According to the traffic advisory, the repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi Flyover will be taken up first and the repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi Flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter. "The closure of carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public.

"The commuters heading to railway stations, airport, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays," it said.

"The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover for their destination," the advisory said.

Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from Panch sheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination, it said.

"Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination," it added.

The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, the advisory stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)