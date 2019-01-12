Chilly Saturday Morning In Delhi, Light Rain Likely At Night

Delhi | | Updated: January 12, 2019 10:44 IST
New Delhi: 

Delhiites woke up to a chilly on Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7.1 degrees Celsius and the city being enveloped in a cover of moderate fog.

Visibility dropped to 300 metres at Safadarjung and 400 metres at Palam due to fog, around 7.30 AM, said a MeT department official. Relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 AM.

According to forecast of the department, the day will turn from partly cloudy to generally cloudy by the evening and there is possibility of "very light" rain by the night.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

A railways official said 11 Delhi-bound trains were running late by 2-3 hours on average, due to fog.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 22.3 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum was 4.8 degrees Celsius.

